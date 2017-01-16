Lisa Lampanelli ticket giveaway ahoy! Enter now … like, NOW!

By : Billy Manes
January 16, 2017
Comments: 1
24_02_lisalamponelli_wmgiveaway_abstr

Share this story:

Tags:,

We could all use a little bit of laughter during this time of our shady glances and crossed fingers, so Watermark is giving away two tickets to Lisa Lampanelli’s Orlando show at Hard Rock on Friday, Jan. 20! Don’t be insulted, just laugh at the pieces. The queen of mean promises to bring some super-shady fun to the area on inauguration weekend – so much more fun than the existential crisis we’ll all be enduring under an orange fop of hair on a figurehead. To enter, just place a message below with the meanest thing you can say (legally). Let’s play a game, shall we? You have to pick up your tickets at our office,414 N. Ferncreek Ave. by 3 p.m. on Friday. We’ll be doing our drawing on Thursday at noon, so hurry up!

Share this story:

Billy Manes

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Apolgies. At this time, there are no related posts available for this entry.

  • Craig E. Evans

    I could say a whole lotta mean yet I have been trying to change my ways. Trump is nothing but a spoiled little brat who will get tired of the oval office within 90 days! And he looks like the f’ing Grinch who stole Christmas. No He looks worse then the Grinch for I could snuggle up with t
    he Grinch