St. Petersburg and Orlando are very, very queer according to the Advocate

Though it may just be clickbait fodder for the nation’s beloved LGBTQ glossy the Advocate, we can’t help but take pride in the fact that both St. Pete and Orlando clipped into the highest of echelons in the Advocate‘s annual list of places where gays play the best.

The criteria may be a little bit strange – lesbian bars (fair enough), trans-pride parades and festivals (awesome), gay rugby teams (what? Asking for a friend), Pwr Bttm tour dates (excuse me?), theaters screening Moonlight (meh), available Misterb&b hosts (confusing), LGBT centers (great!), gay rodeos (hold me, cowboy) and gay bowling teams – the annual “partly serious, partly silly” list from the Advocate‘s editors does reward our area with high marks. Was it the rodeos? Anyway, Orlando and St. Pete are number two and three, respectively, with Tampa bull-riding in at number 19. Jersey City, NJ, came in at NUMBER ONE? Really? Have you been there? Still, we’ll take our accolades where we can get them on this gloomy Friday. Have a great weekend.