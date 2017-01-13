Pride. Prejudice. Protest.: Preserving Orlando’s GLBT Community History in a Digital Age event Saturday

By : Billy Manes
January 13, 2017
In what is being called a “history harvest,” the UCF History Department, the GLBT History Museum, and UCF’s RICHES Project, a digital platform for historic documents and photos, will be at Orlando’s GLBT Center from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, hoping to collect any bits of LGBTQ historical value – yes, they are giving them back to you after they are scanned – for an ambitious project meant to create a comprehensive online hub of perpetual posterity. Any old news articles, bits of memory, photos from formative Pride parades and filigree are welcome. You can also record an interview for an oral history video that is being developed. In times like these, it’s important to remember where we came from and how far we have come. Donors will also receive free digital copies.

Billy Manes

