Orlando’s Overheard: Outloud Not Out

Outloud not Out

After the passing of David Jeremiah Zedonek, also known as Justice to many of his friends/fans, the future of the WPRK radio and podcast show he created Outloud Orlando: The Homo Happy Hour was uncertain.

A pet project for many years, David brought an attempt to be a shock-jock frat-boy to the local radio show. It was recently announced on the Facebook page there would be “The NEW Outloud Orlando.” The show will continue on WPRK 91.5 FM starting in late January on Tuesdays from 4-5 p.m., streaming live on gayradioshow.com.

The show will return with Rob Ward as host alongside a rotating list of co-hosts from the original show: Mr. Miss Adrien, Bobby DeSormier, Ladyberri Matthews and many more. Rob said he hopes to keep the show light and fun the way the show has always been, but he hopes to be adding more of a community and social component to the show.

Kick some Balls!

Ever want to take out your aggression on some balls? Here’s your chance, Gays on the Move is a new organization. According to their facebook page their purpose is to bring together a socially progressive community by communicating through sports, leisure and lifestyle channels.

They just announced the dates for the registration for the LGBTQA Kickball Orlando group, the spring season which runs from March 4 – April 29 will have games every Saturday from 12-2 p.m. at Lake Fairview Park. The league is limited to eight teams with 15 players per team, they encourage you to register early! For more information and upcoming events, check out Gays on The Move’s Facebook page. It’s time to kick some balls!

Pulse Cares

After the New Year’s Eve attack in the nightclub in Turkey, a banner was set up outside of the makeshift memorial at Pulse nightclub. The idea behind the banner was for visitors at Pulse to sign and send messages of love and support to the victims and family members of the terrorist attack.

Continuing in the tradition of love for the city, Pulse Nightclub announced on Jan. 10 that the now iconic Pulse sign will be lit in blue to honor the two fallen law enforcement officers that were tragically killed on Monday, January 9.

Sergeant Debra Clayton with the Orlando Police Department was shot and killed by Markeith Lloyd, and Deputy Norm Lewis with the Orange County Sheriff’s office died in a motorcycle accident as a result to him responding to the shooting of Sergeant Clayton.

As of the time the issue went to press, Markeith Lloyd was still at large. Please contact Crimeline with any tips (800-423-TIPS).