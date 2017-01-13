156 LGBTQ elected officials just sent a letter to Donald Trump. It’s pretty strong.

Thanks to our friends at Logo and NewNowNext, this came across our transom this Friday afternoon. Following a week of bizarre behavior from the President-elect, golden showers included, it’s nice to read that some people take their jobs as elected representatives seriously. Among those cosigning the letter are Florida Reps. David Richardson and Carlos Smith. Well done. Read the whole thing after the jump.
January 13, 2017
President-elect Donald J. Trump
Trump-Pence Transition Team
1717 Pennsylvania Ave, NW
Washington, DC 20006
Dear President-elect Donald Trump:
Congratulations on being elected the 45th President of the United States. We are 156 proud lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) elected officials representing millions of constituents, and we urge you to join us in embodying the highest ideals of our great and diverse nation.
The long and divisive presidential campaign is over, and now more than 300 million Americans depend on you to bring our nation together. To do this, we ask you deescalate the hostility and intolerance expressed by a small but vocal minority throughout the election season. We ask you appoint individuals with inclusive policy solutions that aim to better the lives of all Americans. And we ask you declare full support for LGBT equality, and remain true to earlier statements promising to be a president supportive of our rights.
We believe in an America that values and accepts everyone, and a country that strives to improve quality of life for all people, regardless of their background or beliefs. These principles are what distinguish America in an often-troubled world – they are what make America great. And it is the elected leadership of our nation that determines whether our government embodies or undermines those ideals. It is elected leaders like ourselves – from the U.S. president to city councilmembers – that either appeal to the better angels of our fellow Americans, or use fear and rancor to spur unproductive discord.
While we hope you appeal to those better angels and support inclusive and fair-minded policies, we have grave concerns given the individuals appointed to your administration thus far. Nearly all hold anti-LGBT views aimed at denying our community acceptance and inclusion in American society. Many proudly tout legislative records opposing basic rights for LGBT Americans, and others express disdain for our lives and relationships. Intended or not, these appointments signal a Trump administration preparing to rollback recent advances for LGBT people, and an administration opposed to LGBT people living open and free.
Our concern is not unfounded, given our historic gains are recent and vulnerable. Openly LGBT men and women can now proudly serve in the Armed Forces; committed same-sex couples can legally marry nationwide; federal contractors can no longer discriminate against LGBT employees or job applicants; the U.S. State Department is leading the world in advancing global LGBT equality; and more than 300 openly LGBT individuals were appointed to positions in the federal government over the past eight years. These hard-fought advances transformed our place in American society, and we are disturbed that most of your appointees opposed these efforts.
Mr. President-elect, our nation will be weaker if LGBT military personnel are prevented from serving openly and equally. America will be worse off if discrimination protections for LGBT government employees or students are revoked. The entire country will suffer if there is a national attempt to implement “religious exemptions” that allow businesses to turn away LGBT customers. And the world will be a darker place without America speaking against anti-LGBT violence and injustices abroad. We need you to vocally reject our country moving backward – to reject the anti-LGBT positions of your appointees and promise a pro-equality Trump administration.
We also must emphasize the LGBT community is as diverse as our nation. We are black, we are Latino, we are white, we are immigrants, we are Muslim, we are Jewish, we are women, and we are people with disabilities. LGBT elected officials know well the sting and consequences of discrimination, injustice and intolerance, and we carry that lived experience into our policy positions, legislation and decision-making. We hold central the American values of fairness, justice and liberty – and ensure these values are the foundation for our work as public servants. As the nation debates economic security, immigration, women’s rights, voting rights, policing, and mass incarceration, we ask you also apply the American values of fairness, justice and liberty, and ensure the best interests of all communities are incorporated into your policies and positions.
Americans of every political party, ideology, race, ethnicity and religion support LGBT equality – it does not need to be a partisan issue. As elected officials, we understand support for LGBT equality as both morally appropriate and politically shrewd. History looks fondly upon leaders who stand for social justice when those around them argue otherwise. History also views harshly those who fail to recognize and support morally righteous causes – and history will undoubtedly view LGBT equality as both moral and righteous.
We sincerely hope you aim to be a president for all Americans – including LGBT Americans of every race, ethnicity, gender and religion. As representatives of the LGBT community, we will hold your administration accountable for actions that infringe upon our rights and opportunities, and will oppose presidential appointees who denigrate or harm our community. But we much prefer to work with you to continue the incredible progress toward LGBT equality – to have you stand with us on the right side of history. We hope you voice your support for existing rights and protections for LGBT Americans, and commit to furthering LGBT equality during your presidency. We promise to be a strong and persistent voice for equality either way.
Sincerely,
Federal
Representative Sean Patrick Maloney
U.S. House of Representatives
New York, Congressional District 18
Representative Mark Pocan
U.S. House of Representatives
Wisconsin, Congressional District 2
Alabama
Representative Patricia Todd
Alabama House of Representatives, District 54
Arizona
Representative Daniel Hernandez
Arizona House of Representatives, District 2
Representative Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete
Arizona House of Representatives, District 30
Lawrence Robinson
Governing Board Member
Roosevelt School Board
Karin Uhlich
Councilmember, Ward 3
Tucson City Council
Arkansas
Kathy Webb
Vice Mayor
Little Rock City Board
California
Senator Toni Atkins
California State Senate, District 39
Jovanka Beckles
Councilmember
Richmond City Council
Kevin Beiser
Board Vice President
San Diego Unified School District
Sabrina Brennan
Commissioner
San Mateo County Harbor Commission
Mayor Christopher Cabaldon
West Sacramento
Adam Carranza
President
Mountain View Board of Education
Chris Clark
Councilmember
Mountain View City Council
John D’Amico
Councilmember
West Hollywood City Council
John Duran
Councilmember
West Hollywood City Council
Representative Susan Talamantes Eggman
California State Assembly, District 13
Joel Fajardo
Vice Mayor
San Fernando City Council
Ginny Foat
Councilmember
Palm Springs City Council
Larry Forester
Councilmember
Signal Hill City Council
Mayor Robert Garcia
Long Beach
Assemblymember Todd Gloria
California State Assembly, District 78
Georgette Gomez
Councilmember, District 9
San Diego City Council
Steve Hansen
Councilmember, District 4
Sacramento City Council
John Heilman
Mayor Pro Tem
West Hollywood City Council
Gabe Kearney
Councilmember
Petaluma City Council
Geoff Kors
Councilmember
Palm Springs City Council
Senator Ricardo Lara
California State Senate, District 33
Steven Llanusa
Vice President, Board of Education
Claremont Unified School District
Assemblymember Evan Low
California State Assembly, District 28
Rafael Mandelman
Trustee
City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees
Alex Randolph
Member
City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees
Jeff Sheehy
Supervisor, District 8
San Francisco Board of Supervisors
Rene Spring
Councilmember
Morgan Hill City Council
Tom Temprano
Trustee
City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees
Wanden Treanor
Trustee
Marin Community College District
Christopher Ward
Councilmember, District 3
San Diego City Council
Scott Wiener
California State Senate, District 11
Ken Yeager
Supervisor, District 4
Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors
Colorado
Representative Joann Ginal
Colorado House of Representatives, District 52
Representative Leslie Herod
Colorado House of Representatives, District 8
Debra Johnson
Clerk and Recorder
Denver
Representative Paul Rosenthal
Colorado House of Representatives, District 49B
Robin Kniech
Councilmember, At-Large
Denver City Council
Gwen Lachelt
Vice Chair, County Commissioner, District 2
La Plata County Commission
Senator Dominick Moreno
Colorado State Senate, District 21
District of Columbia
Jack Jacobson
President, Ward 2
District of Columbia State Board of Education
Florida
Heather Carruthers
Commissioner, District 3
Monroe County Commission
Lesa Peerman
Commissioner
Margate City Commission
Representative David Richardson
Florida House of Representatives, District 113
Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith
Florida House of Representatives, District 49
Georgia
Representative Park Cannon
Georgia House of Representatives, District 58
Representative Karla Drenner
Georgia House of Representatives, District 85
Representative Sam Park
Georgia House of Representatives, District 101
Alex Wan
Councilmember, District 6
Atlanta City Council
Idaho
Representative John McCrostie
Idaho House of Representatives, District 16A
Illinois
James Cappleman
Alderman, Ward 46
Chicago City Council
Representative Kelly Cassidy
Illinois House of Representatives, District 14
Representative Gregory Harris
Illinois House of Representatives, District 13
Raymond Lopez
Alderman, Ward 15
Chicago City Council
Colette Lueck
Trustee
Oak Park Village Board
Deborah Mell
Alderman, Ward 33
Chicago City Council
Carlos Ramirez-Rosa
Alderman, Ward 35
Chicago City Council
Debra Shore
Commissioner
Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago
Mark Tendam
Alderman, Ward 6
Evanston City Council
Thomas Tunney
Alderman, Ward 44
Chicago City Council
Iowa
Representative Liz Bennett
Iowa House of Representatives, District 65
Senator Matt McCoy
Iowa State Senate, District 21
Kansas
Mike Poppa
Councilmember, Ward 4
Roeland Park City Council
Maine
Senator Justin Chenette
Maine State Senate, District 31
Representative Ryan Fecteau
Maine House of Representatives, District 11
Representative Lois Reckitt
Maine House of Representatives, District 31
Representative Andrew McLean
Maine House of Representatives, District 27
Maryland
Delegate Luke Clippinger
Democratic Caucus Chair
Maryland House of Delegates, District 46
Delegate Bonnie Cullison
Maryland House of Delegates, District 19
Delegate Anne Kaiser
Majority Leader
Maryland House of Delegates, District 14
Byron Macfarlane
Register of Wills
Howard County
Senator Richard Madaleno
Maryland State Senate, District 18
Delegate Maggie McIntosh
Maryland House of Delegates, District 43
Mayor Jeffrey Slavin
Somerset
Massachusetts
Senator Julian Cyr
Massachusetts Senate, Cape & Islands District
Jeremy Micah Denlea
Vice President, Ward 5
Attleboro Municipal Council
Eileen Duff
Councilor, District 5
Massachusetts Governor’s Council
Mayor Kevin Dumas
Attleboro
Representative Jack Patrick Lewis
Massachusetts House of Representatives, Middlesex District 7
Mayor Alex Morse
Holyoke
Mayor E. Denise Simmons
Cambridge
Michigan
Mayor Jim Carruthers
Traverse City
Mayor David Coulter
Ferndale
Mayor Amanda Maria Edmonds
Ypsilanti
Representative Jon Hoadley
Michigan House of Representatives, District 60
Brian McGrain
Commissioner, District 10
Ingham County Board of Commissioners
Jason Morgan
Commissioner, District 8
Washtenaw County Commission
Representative Jeremy Moss
Michigan House of Representatives, District 35
Richard Renner
Township Supervisor
Pioneer Township
Mayor Kenson J. Siver
Southfield
Minnesota
Representative Susan Allen
Minnesota House of Representatives, District 62B
Carol Becker
President
Minneapolis Board of Estimate and Taxation
Representative Karen Clark
Minnesota House of Representatives, District 62A
Senator D. Scott Dibble
Minnesota State Senate, District 61
Representative Erin Maye Quade
Minnesota House of Representatives, District 57A
Missouri
Shane Cohn
Alderman, Ward 25
St. Louis Board of Alderman
Representative Randy Dunn
Missouri House of Representatives, District 23
Nebraska
Barbara Baier
Member, District 3
Lincoln Board of Education
Nevada
Representative Nelson Araujo
Nevada State Assembly, District 3
Senator David Parks
Nevada State Senate, District 7
New Hampshire
Mayor Dana Hilliard
Somersworth
Christopher Pappas
Councilor, District 4
New Hampshire Executive Council
New Jersey
Michael DeFusco
Councilman, Ward 1
Hoboken City Council
Assemblyman Tim Eustace
New Jersey General Assembly, District 38
Assemblyman Reed Gusciora
New Jersey General Assembly, District 15
Pamela Renee
Councilwoman
Borough of Neptune City Council
Edward Zipprich
Councilmember
Borough of Red Bank Council
New Mexico
Senator Jacob Candelaria
New Mexico State Senate, District 26
Mayor Javier Gonzales
Santa Fe
Linda Siegle
Governing Board Secretary
Santa Fe Community College Board of Trustees
Senator Liz Stefanics
New Mexico State Senate, District 39
New York
Assemblymember Harry Bronson
New York State Assembly, District 138
Matt Haag
Councilmember, At-Large
Rochester City Council
Gregory Rabb
President, At-Large
Jamestown City Council
Michael Sabatino
Councilmember, District 3
Yonkers City Council
Assemblymember Matthew Titone
New York State Assembly, District 61
North Carolina
Representative Cecil Brockman
North Carolina House of Representatives, District 60
Mayor Lydia Lavelle
Carrboro
LaWana Mayfield
Councilwoman, District 3
Charlotte City Council
Damon Seils
Alderman
Carrboro Board of Aldermen
North Dakota
Representative Joshua Boschee
North Dakota House of Representatives, District 44
Ohio
Representative Nickie J. Antonio
House Minority Whip
Ohio House of Representatives, District 13
Sandra Kurt
Clerk of the Court
Summit County Clerk of Courts
Oregon
Representative Karin Power
Oregon House of Representatives, District 41
Pennsylvania
Mayor Matt Fetick
Kennett Square
Bruce A. Kraus
Councilman, District 3
Pittsburgh City Council
Robert Langley
Councilmember
Meadville City Council
Lori Schreiber
Commissioner, Ward 14
Abington Township Board of Commissioners
Representative Brian Sims
Pennsylvania House of Representatives, District 182
Tennessee
Chris Anderson
Councilmember, District 7
Chattanooga City Council
Nancy VanReece
Councilmember, District 8
Metropolitan Council of Nashville and Davidson County
Brett Withers
Councilmember, District 6
Metropolitan Council of Nashville and Davidson County
Texas
Representative Mary González
Texas House of Representatives, District 75
John Turner-McClelland
President, District 11-A
Denton County Fresh Water Supply Board of Directors
Sheriff Lupe Valdez
Dallas County
Utah
Arlyn Bradshaw
Councilmember, District 1
Salt Lake County Council
Senator Jim Dabakis
Utah State Senate, District 2
Vermont
Representative Bill Lippert
Vermont House of Representatives, Chittenden-4-2 District
Virginia
Delegate Mark Levine
Virginia House of Delegates, District 45
Michael Sutphin
Councilmember
Blacksburg Town Council
Washington
Mayor Dave Kaplan
Des Moines
Senator Marko Liias
Washington State Senate, District 21
Representative Nicole Macri
Washington House of Representatives, District 43
Ryan Mello
Councilmember, At-Large Position 8
Tacoma City Council
Michael Scott
Councilor, Central Ward
Bainbridge Island City Council
West Virginia
Kevin Carden
Councilmember and Town Recorder
Corporation of Harpers Ferry
Wisconsin
Vered Meltzer
Alderperson, District 2
Appleton Common Council
Michael Verveer
Alder and Council President, District 4
Madison Common Council
Wyoming
Representative Cathy Connolly
Minority Floor Leader
Wyoming State House of Representatives, District 13