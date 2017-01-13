156 LGBTQ elected officials just sent a letter to Donald Trump. It’s pretty strong.

Thanks to our friends at Logo and NewNowNext, this came across our transom this Friday afternoon. Following a week of bizarre behavior from the President-elect, golden showers included, it’s nice to read that some people take their jobs as elected representatives seriously. Among those cosigning the letter are Florida Reps. David Richardson and Carlos Smith. Well done. Read the whole thing after the jump.

January 13, 2017

President-elect Donald J. Trump

Trump-Pence Transition Team

1717 Pennsylvania Ave, NW

Washington, DC 20006

Dear President-elect Donald Trump:

Congratulations on being elected the 45th President of the United States. We are 156 proud lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) elected officials representing millions of constituents, and we urge you to join us in embodying the highest ideals of our great and diverse nation.

The long and divisive presidential campaign is over, and now more than 300 million Americans depend on you to bring our nation together. To do this, we ask you deescalate the hostility and intolerance expressed by a small but vocal minority throughout the election season. We ask you appoint individuals with inclusive policy solutions that aim to better the lives of all Americans. And we ask you declare full support for LGBT equality, and remain true to earlier statements promising to be a president supportive of our rights.

We believe in an America that values and accepts everyone, and a country that strives to improve quality of life for all people, regardless of their background or beliefs. These principles are what distinguish America in an often-troubled world – they are what make America great. And it is the elected leadership of our nation that determines whether our government embodies or undermines those ideals. It is elected leaders like ourselves – from the U.S. president to city councilmembers – that either appeal to the better angels of our fellow Americans, or use fear and rancor to spur unproductive discord.

While we hope you appeal to those better angels and support inclusive and fair-minded policies, we have grave concerns given the individuals appointed to your administration thus far. Nearly all hold anti-LGBT views aimed at denying our community acceptance and inclusion in American society. Many proudly tout legislative records opposing basic rights for LGBT Americans, and others express disdain for our lives and relationships. Intended or not, these appointments signal a Trump administration preparing to rollback recent advances for LGBT people, and an administration opposed to LGBT people living open and free.

Our concern is not unfounded, given our historic gains are recent and vulnerable. Openly LGBT men and women can now proudly serve in the Armed Forces; committed same-sex couples can legally marry nationwide; federal contractors can no longer discriminate against LGBT employees or job applicants; the U.S. State Department is leading the world in advancing global LGBT equality; and more than 300 openly LGBT individuals were appointed to positions in the federal government over the past eight years. These hard-fought advances transformed our place in American society, and we are disturbed that most of your appointees opposed these efforts.

Mr. President-elect, our nation will be weaker if LGBT military personnel are prevented from serving openly and equally. America will be worse off if discrimination protections for LGBT government employees or students are revoked. The entire country will suffer if there is a national attempt to implement “religious exemptions” that allow businesses to turn away LGBT customers. And the world will be a darker place without America speaking against anti-LGBT violence and injustices abroad. We need you to vocally reject our country moving backward – to reject the anti-LGBT positions of your appointees and promise a pro-equality Trump administration.

We also must emphasize the LGBT community is as diverse as our nation. We are black, we are Latino, we are white, we are immigrants, we are Muslim, we are Jewish, we are women, and we are people with disabilities. LGBT elected officials know well the sting and consequences of discrimination, injustice and intolerance, and we carry that lived experience into our policy positions, legislation and decision-making. We hold central the American values of fairness, justice and liberty – and ensure these values are the foundation for our work as public servants. As the nation debates economic security, immigration, women’s rights, voting rights, policing, and mass incarceration, we ask you also apply the American values of fairness, justice and liberty, and ensure the best interests of all communities are incorporated into your policies and positions.

Americans of every political party, ideology, race, ethnicity and religion support LGBT equality – it does not need to be a partisan issue. As elected officials, we understand support for LGBT equality as both morally appropriate and politically shrewd. History looks fondly upon leaders who stand for social justice when those around them argue otherwise. History also views harshly those who fail to recognize and support morally righteous causes – and history will undoubtedly view LGBT equality as both moral and righteous.

We sincerely hope you aim to be a president for all Americans – including LGBT Americans of every race, ethnicity, gender and religion. As representatives of the LGBT community, we will hold your administration accountable for actions that infringe upon our rights and opportunities, and will oppose presidential appointees who denigrate or harm our community. But we much prefer to work with you to continue the incredible progress toward LGBT equality – to have you stand with us on the right side of history. We hope you voice your support for existing rights and protections for LGBT Americans, and commit to furthering LGBT equality during your presidency. We promise to be a strong and persistent voice for equality either way.

Sincerely,

Federal



Representative Sean Patrick Maloney

U.S. House of Representatives

New York, Congressional District 18

Representative Mark Pocan

U.S. House of Representatives

Wisconsin, Congressional District 2

Alabama



Representative Patricia Todd

Alabama House of Representatives, District 54

Arizona



Representative Daniel Hernandez

Arizona House of Representatives, District 2

Representative Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete

Arizona House of Representatives, District 30

Lawrence Robinson

Governing Board Member

Roosevelt School Board

Karin Uhlich

Councilmember, Ward 3

Tucson City Council

Arkansas



Kathy Webb

Vice Mayor

Little Rock City Board

California



Senator Toni Atkins

California State Senate, District 39

Jovanka Beckles

Councilmember

Richmond City Council

Kevin Beiser

Board Vice President

San Diego Unified School District

Sabrina Brennan

Commissioner

San Mateo County Harbor Commission

Mayor Christopher Cabaldon

West Sacramento

Adam Carranza

President

Mountain View Board of Education

Chris Clark

Councilmember

Mountain View City Council

John D’Amico

Councilmember

West Hollywood City Council

John Duran

Councilmember

West Hollywood City Council

Representative Susan Talamantes Eggman

California State Assembly, District 13

Joel Fajardo

Vice Mayor

San Fernando City Council

Ginny Foat

Councilmember

Palm Springs City Council

Larry Forester

Councilmember

Signal Hill City Council

Mayor Robert Garcia

Long Beach

Assemblymember Todd Gloria

California State Assembly, District 78

Georgette Gomez

Councilmember, District 9

San Diego City Council

Steve Hansen

Councilmember, District 4

Sacramento City Council

John Heilman

Mayor Pro Tem

West Hollywood City Council

Gabe Kearney

Councilmember

Petaluma City Council

Geoff Kors

Councilmember

Palm Springs City Council

Senator Ricardo Lara

California State Senate, District 33

Steven Llanusa

Vice President, Board of Education

Claremont Unified School District

Assemblymember Evan Low

California State Assembly, District 28

Rafael Mandelman

Trustee

City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees

Alex Randolph

Member

City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees

Jeff Sheehy

Supervisor, District 8

San Francisco Board of Supervisors

Rene Spring

Councilmember

Morgan Hill City Council

Tom Temprano

Trustee

City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees

Wanden Treanor

Trustee

Marin Community College District

Christopher Ward

Councilmember, District 3

San Diego City Council

Scott Wiener

California State Senate, District 11

Ken Yeager

Supervisor, District 4

Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors

Colorado



Representative Joann Ginal

Colorado House of Representatives, District 52

Representative Leslie Herod

Colorado House of Representatives, District 8

Debra Johnson

Clerk and Recorder

Denver

Representative Paul Rosenthal

Colorado House of Representatives, District 49B

Robin Kniech

Councilmember, At-Large

Denver City Council

Gwen Lachelt

Vice Chair, County Commissioner, District 2

La Plata County Commission

Senator Dominick Moreno

Colorado State Senate, District 21

District of Columbia



Jack Jacobson

President, Ward 2

District of Columbia State Board of Education

Florida



Heather Carruthers

Commissioner, District 3

Monroe County Commission

Lesa Peerman

Commissioner

Margate City Commission

Representative David Richardson

Florida House of Representatives, District 113

Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith

Florida House of Representatives, District 49

Georgia



Representative Park Cannon

Georgia House of Representatives, District 58

Representative Karla Drenner

Georgia House of Representatives, District 85

Representative Sam Park

Georgia House of Representatives, District 101

Alex Wan

Councilmember, District 6

Atlanta City Council

Idaho



Representative John McCrostie

Idaho House of Representatives, District 16A

Illinois



James Cappleman

Alderman, Ward 46

Chicago City Council

Representative Kelly Cassidy

Illinois House of Representatives, District 14

Representative Gregory Harris

Illinois House of Representatives, District 13

Raymond Lopez

Alderman, Ward 15

Chicago City Council

Colette Lueck

Trustee

Oak Park Village Board

Deborah Mell

Alderman, Ward 33

Chicago City Council

Carlos Ramirez-Rosa

Alderman, Ward 35

Chicago City Council

Debra Shore

Commissioner

Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago

Mark Tendam

Alderman, Ward 6

Evanston City Council

Thomas Tunney

Alderman, Ward 44

Chicago City Council

Iowa



Representative Liz Bennett

Iowa House of Representatives, District 65

Senator Matt McCoy

Iowa State Senate, District 21

Kansas



Mike Poppa

Councilmember, Ward 4

Roeland Park City Council

Maine



Senator Justin Chenette

Maine State Senate, District 31

Representative Ryan Fecteau

Maine House of Representatives, District 11

Representative Lois Reckitt

Maine House of Representatives, District 31

Representative Andrew McLean

Maine House of Representatives, District 27

Maryland



Delegate Luke Clippinger

Democratic Caucus Chair

Maryland House of Delegates, District 46

Delegate Bonnie Cullison

Maryland House of Delegates, District 19

Delegate Anne Kaiser

Majority Leader

Maryland House of Delegates, District 14

Byron Macfarlane

Register of Wills

Howard County

Senator Richard Madaleno

Maryland State Senate, District 18

Delegate Maggie McIntosh

Maryland House of Delegates, District 43

Mayor Jeffrey Slavin

Somerset

Massachusetts



Senator Julian Cyr

Massachusetts Senate, Cape & Islands District

Jeremy Micah Denlea

Vice President, Ward 5

Attleboro Municipal Council

Eileen Duff

Councilor, District 5

Massachusetts Governor’s Council

Mayor Kevin Dumas

Attleboro

Representative Jack Patrick Lewis

Massachusetts House of Representatives, Middlesex District 7

Mayor Alex Morse

Holyoke

Mayor E. Denise Simmons

Cambridge

Michigan

Mayor Jim Carruthers

Traverse City

Mayor David Coulter

Ferndale

Mayor Amanda Maria Edmonds

Ypsilanti

Representative Jon Hoadley

Michigan House of Representatives, District 60

Brian McGrain

Commissioner, District 10

Ingham County Board of Commissioners

Jason Morgan

Commissioner, District 8

Washtenaw County Commission

Representative Jeremy Moss

Michigan House of Representatives, District 35

Richard Renner

Township Supervisor

Pioneer Township

Mayor Kenson J. Siver

Southfield

Minnesota

Representative Susan Allen

Minnesota House of Representatives, District 62B

Carol Becker

President

Minneapolis Board of Estimate and Taxation

Representative Karen Clark

Minnesota House of Representatives, District 62A

Senator D. Scott Dibble

Minnesota State Senate, District 61

Representative Erin Maye Quade

Minnesota House of Representatives, District 57A

Missouri

Shane Cohn

Alderman, Ward 25

St. Louis Board of Alderman

Representative Randy Dunn

Missouri House of Representatives, District 23

Nebraska

Barbara Baier

Member, District 3

Lincoln Board of Education

Nevada

Representative Nelson Araujo

Nevada State Assembly, District 3

Senator David Parks

Nevada State Senate, District 7

New Hampshire

Mayor Dana Hilliard

Somersworth

Christopher Pappas

Councilor, District 4

New Hampshire Executive Council

New Jersey

Michael DeFusco

Councilman, Ward 1

Hoboken City Council

Assemblyman Tim Eustace

New Jersey General Assembly, District 38

Assemblyman Reed Gusciora

New Jersey General Assembly, District 15

Pamela Renee

Councilwoman

Borough of Neptune City Council

Edward Zipprich

Councilmember

Borough of Red Bank Council

New Mexico

Senator Jacob Candelaria

New Mexico State Senate, District 26

Mayor Javier Gonzales

Santa Fe

Linda Siegle

Governing Board Secretary

Santa Fe Community College Board of Trustees

Senator Liz Stefanics

New Mexico State Senate, District 39

New York

Assemblymember Harry Bronson

New York State Assembly, District 138

Matt Haag

Councilmember, At-Large

Rochester City Council

Gregory Rabb

President, At-Large

Jamestown City Council

Michael Sabatino

Councilmember, District 3

Yonkers City Council

Assemblymember Matthew Titone

New York State Assembly, District 61

North Carolina

Representative Cecil Brockman

North Carolina House of Representatives, District 60

Mayor Lydia Lavelle

Carrboro

LaWana Mayfield

Councilwoman, District 3

Charlotte City Council

Damon Seils

Alderman

Carrboro Board of Aldermen

North Dakota

Representative Joshua Boschee

North Dakota House of Representatives, District 44

Ohio

Representative Nickie J. Antonio

House Minority Whip

Ohio House of Representatives, District 13

Sandra Kurt

Clerk of the Court

Summit County Clerk of Courts

Oregon

Representative Karin Power

Oregon House of Representatives, District 41

Pennsylvania

Mayor Matt Fetick

Kennett Square

Bruce A. Kraus

Councilman, District 3

Pittsburgh City Council

Robert Langley

Councilmember

Meadville City Council

Lori Schreiber

Commissioner, Ward 14

Abington Township Board of Commissioners

Representative Brian Sims

Pennsylvania House of Representatives, District 182

Tennessee

Chris Anderson

Councilmember, District 7

Chattanooga City Council

Nancy VanReece

Councilmember, District 8

Metropolitan Council of Nashville and Davidson County

Brett Withers

Councilmember, District 6

Metropolitan Council of Nashville and Davidson County

Texas

Representative Mary González

Texas House of Representatives, District 75

John Turner-McClelland

President, District 11-A

Denton County Fresh Water Supply Board of Directors

Sheriff Lupe Valdez

Dallas County

Utah

Arlyn Bradshaw

Councilmember, District 1

Salt Lake County Council

Senator Jim Dabakis

Utah State Senate, District 2

Vermont

Representative Bill Lippert

Vermont House of Representatives, Chittenden-4-2 District

Virginia

Delegate Mark Levine

Virginia House of Delegates, District 45

Michael Sutphin

Councilmember

Blacksburg Town Council

Washington

Mayor Dave Kaplan

Des Moines

Senator Marko Liias

Washington State Senate, District 21

Representative Nicole Macri

Washington House of Representatives, District 43

Ryan Mello

Councilmember, At-Large Position 8

Tacoma City Council

Michael Scott

Councilor, Central Ward

Bainbridge Island City Council

West Virginia

Kevin Carden

Councilmember and Town Recorder

Corporation of Harpers Ferry

Wisconsin

Vered Meltzer

Alderperson, District 2

Appleton Common Council

Michael Verveer

Alder and Council President, District 4

Madison Common Council

Wyoming

Representative Cathy Connolly

Minority Floor Leader

Wyoming State House of Representatives, District 13