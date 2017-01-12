A Wicked Good Cause: Hit touring play goes for charity after dark

Broadway musicals are sometimes easily identified by a certain song or simple phrase, but no other can bring on the rush and excitement that one can do with just a single color, green.

Wicked comes back to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando on select nights Jan. 11- 29.

Wicked, for those who have been hit with a house and developed amnesia, is the story of the witches from Oz before Dorothy and her little dog Toto dropped in to muck things up.

“In Dorothy’s story, we start with the house falling on the Wicked Witch of the East in Munchkinland, and that’s when she first meets Glinda, and first meets the Wicked Witch of the West,” says Wicked actor Justin Wirick. “So Wicked back peddles, and years before that happens we look at how the Elphaba, the Witch of the West, came to be wicked.”



Wirick joined the U.S. tour of Wicked in 2009 as a member of the ensemble.

“I play a bunch of different characters; I’m probably most easily identified as one of the flying monkeys,” Wirick says. “I’m also an Ozian guard, an Ozian official, a student, a citizen of the Emerald City; the ensemble is in the show so much in the production, filling the background.”

Wirick is also a member of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. As one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS helps those living with HIV/AIDS across the country receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance.

“The entire theater community is heavily involved in the organization Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS,” Wirick says. “Every Broadway company and national tour participates at least twice a year in a season of post show collections where we give a speech at the end of the show and we stand in the lobby in our costumes and raise money for this incredible cause.”

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS began as two separate organizations; Equity Fights AIDS was founded in October 1987 by the Council of Actors’ Equity Association and Broadway Cares was founded in February 1988 by members of The Producers’ Group. The organizations merged in May 1992 and have raised more than $250 million.

“Something that the tours do while we are out visiting cities is we pair up with a local organization in whichever city we are in (for ‘Wicked After Dark’ they are teaming up with the GLBT Center of Central Florida) and do a cabaret concert, either on our off day or when we aren’t doing a show,” Wirick says. “We don’t do these too often, they take a lot of work to put together and that is in addition to doing eight shows a week. So it’s a really special thing we do only a couple of times a year, and everyone in the company of Wicked all wanted to do ‘Wicked After Dark’ for Orlando.”

Wirick and the company of Wicked performed a similar cabaret-style show when they were in Central Florida in 2013, and they felt they needed to do something again after the events at Pulse last June.