Issue 24.01: Eli Sellers

Watermark Issue 24.01 // January 12 – January 25, 2017

On the Cover | Page 29

True Colors: Zebra Coalition success story Eli Sellers hopes to stand on the shoulders of giants and continue to make a difference in the community.

A shot in the dark | Page 11

Progressive legislators and activists attempt a ban on assault weapons just as Republicans ask for more guns … and more people get shot.

Diamonds and Pearls | Page 13

The Tampa Bay Diversity Chamber of Commerce returns with the annual Diamond Awards Jan. 21, however branded under the new name.

You’re hired | Page 17

Speculation surrounds Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi’s role in the coming Trump administration.

Leave a Lampanelli on | Page 35

The queen of mean returns to Florida, but does so with a wink of kindness … and a dog on her lap.

Candle Wicked | Page 39

As the Wizard of Oz prequel comes to town, the cast makes it out for an evening.

