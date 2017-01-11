The Tampa Bay Diversity Chamber of Commerce starts 2017 off with the third annual Diamonds in Diversity

The Tampa Bay Diversity Chamber of Commerce returns with the annual Diamond Awards Jan. 21, however branded under the new name.

“The awards have a new name this year, the Diamonds in Diversity,” says Ashley Brundage, the Diversity Chamber’s president. “But we are still honoring and celebrating the best in business and community.”

The Diamond in Diversity Awards will be held at the Hilton Bayfront in St. Petersburg, and Brundage says it will carry the same style and elegance of the previous year’s ceremonies.

“The event will be attended by many of the most respected people of Tampa Bay; politicians, dignitaries and local celebrities,” she says.



The National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce will have representatives in attendance for the first time; NGLCC Senior Vice President Sam McClure will also be a presenter. Board members from the Metropolitan Business Association from Orlando will be in attendance.

Also in attendance will be the nominees, all hoping to take home a Diamond Award, although we all know it is just an honor to even be nominated.

The Business of the Year award is sure drum up a little friendly competition as two of the Bay area’s favorite restaurants compete against each other. Hamburger Mary’s and Punky’s Bar and Grill will go up against Tech Data and PNC Financial Service Groups.

Business Person of the Year nominees are Craig Beckinger from ABC Event Planning, Licensed Mental Health Counselor Anthony Quaglieri, Ph.D., Joey Romanik from The Hotchkiss Group and Julian Sanchez, MD of the Moffitt Cancer Center.

Nominees for the Non-Profit of the Year are Equality Florida, Moffitt Cancer Center, St. Pete Pride and the TampaBay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival.

The Community Champion of the Year Award, which will be presented by St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman, will be awarded to either Advanced Recovery Systems’ Associate Chief Medical Officer Jason Fields, Sonny Hotchkiss of The Hotchkiss Group, Cathy James of the Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative or the City of St. Petersburg’s Deputy Mayor Kineka Tomalin.

“I think this year’s nominees really showcase the diversity of our community and I think it’s important that we recognize their work,” Brundage says. “The Diamonds were built on recognition of those who sometimes do not get recognized.”