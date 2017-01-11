Spanish Language Pulse Television Series Planned for This Year

We’ll just leave this press release from our morning inbox right here, for now.

January 9, 2017- DreamFilms, a Florida production company, announces a television series based on the Orlando Pulse tragedy. From the mind of writer Aleksander Sagrav and under the magnificent lenses of the director of photography Jose Brocco arrives this summer of 2017 and transmitted by the television network, Telemundo Orlando, the first gay television 13 episode series in Spanish based on an event that paralyzed an entire nation, mixed with fiction in a story full of intrigue that break[s] schemes.

The series will be filmed entirely in Orlando. It is a quiet summer of 2016, in the early morning of June 12 of the same year in a nightclub, the worst tragedy of hatred in the history of the United States occurs and paralyzes an entire nation. The LGBTQ community is shaken. Between a sepulchral silence and the echoes of voices filled with pain, the sirens of the police , the anxiety of that moment, a survivor “NURIA”… bloody, pale skin and shortened breath with a sixth sense has escaped the chaos and sits in a state of shock. In the darkness of pain, seven auras escape and scatter and cling to the bodies of seven people living in distant and different cities and states. These seven strangers will connect through “Nuria” and their sixth sense and face the truth about themselves they have been afraid to.

Season 1 of Pulso 360 cast includes: Noris Joffre (Puerto Rican actress, host of show “Entre Nosotras), Isabella Lopez (transgendered artist SHANTELL D ‘MARCO), Aleksander Sagrav (Director and writer of PULSO 360 ° and the controversial film “INSANE FILE #19), Samira Akleh (actress), Alexander Torres (Telenovela actor), Gerardo Arnias (Venezuelan actor), Andy Farias (theater actor), Johanny Becerra (actress and photographer).

“I want to dedicate this series to my seven friends that I lost in this tragedy and I want to bring the awareness of the daily struggles the LGBTQ community faces everyday ”, Aleksander Sagrav, writer of Pulso 360 says is the reason for creating this series.