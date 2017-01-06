Kentucky Democrat files transgender “bathroom bill”

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A Democratic lawmaker in Kentucky has filed a bill to ban transgender bathroom use in public buildings.

The bill filed by state Rep. Rick Nelson would require bathrooms in public buildings “only be used by persons based on their biological sex.” He also filed a bill aimed at protecting “a person’s right of conscience.”

LGBTQ advocates feared such bills would be filed now that Republicans control the state legislature. But Republicans have downplayed those issues in recent weeks, saying they want to focus on economic concerns.

Nelson told The Courier-Journal he wants to make sure the bills are filed in case “the other side decides not to do them.”

Chris Hartman, director of the Fairness Campaign, said both bills would cost the state millions of dollars if they become law.