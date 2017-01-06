Kentucky Democrat files transgender “bathroom bill”

By : Wire Report
January 6, 2017
Comments: 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A Democratic lawmaker in Kentucky has filed a bill to ban transgender bathroom use in public buildings.

The bill filed by state Rep. Rick Nelson would require bathrooms in public buildings “only be used by persons based on their biological sex.” He also filed a bill aimed at protecting “a person’s right of conscience.”

LGBTQ advocates feared such bills would be filed now that Republicans control the state legislature. But Republicans have downplayed those issues in recent weeks, saying they want to focus on economic concerns.

Nelson told The Courier-Journal he wants to make sure the bills are filed in case “the other side decides not to do them.”

Chris Hartman, director of the Fairness Campaign, said both bills would cost the state millions of dollars if they become law.

Share this story:

Wire Report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

roy-cooper
North Carolina will repeal anti-LGBTQ law HB2
MistySnow_Facebook
Transgender Dem candidate Misty Snow faces off against incumbent Mike Lee in Utah Senate debate
transgender restroom gender-identity
Texas lawmaker delays transgender ‘bathroom bill’