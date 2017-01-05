Wisconsin GOP begin session eyeing anti-transgender, pro-gun policies

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Emboldened with their largest majorities in decades, Republicans began the Wisconsin legislative session Jan. 3 saying they are focused on finding long-term solutions to problems that have long vexed the state such as a projected $1 billion deficit in spending for roads and bridges.

They are also eyeing taking action on several hot-button issues, including legalizing the carrying of concealed weapons on college campuses, breaking up the Department of Natural Resources and restricting which bathrooms transgender students can use.

Republicans will control both chambers of the Legislature and hold the governor’s office at the same time there is a Republican president for the first time in 47 years. The Republicans’ 20-13 advantage in the Senate is the biggest since 1971 and their 64-35 control of the Assembly is the biggest since 1957.

Fifteen newly elected lawmakers, along with returning incumbents, gathered with their families Tuesday to be sworn into office amid the typical pomp and pageantry. But the real work will begin in the coming weeks as lawmakers pitch bills and Gov. Scott Walker releases his two-year state budget, likely in early February. Walker is slated to deliver his State of the State speech on Jan. 10.

Both Senate and Assembly Republican leaders, speaking to reporters at separate news conferences, were vague about what they would pursue first.

“I promise you we will focus on long-term solutions,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said.

Democrats don’t have the votes to stop Republicans, but they vowed to be partners when they could and vocal opponents when they could not.

Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca said some parts of the GOP agenda could garner Democratic support. But Barca said his concern was about issues they will pursue “brought forward seemingly out of nowhere.”

And Senate Democratic Minority Leader Jen Shilling said Senate Democrats would put forward alternatives to Republican proposals that are focused on improving the economy and schools, helping the middle class and bolstering opportunities for workers.

One of the biggest issues facing the state Legislature this year is how to plug a nearly $1 billion projected gap in the Department of Transportation budget. Republicans have shown divisions over how to proceed, with Walker promising to fix it without raising taxes or fees. Other Republicans, including Vos and Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, said increasing the gas tax, vehicle registration fees or installing toll roads should be considered.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he was open to toll roads, an idea he said was “not going away” and should be part of the discussion.

Republicans are also looking at reworking the state aid formula for schools, in particular to deal with declining enrollment in rural districts. Vos said he wanted to form a study group that includes lawmakers, school representatives and others to look at the issue and make recommendations.

But Fitzgerald said he didn’t anticipate a complete rewrite of the school aid formula, a move that would likely result in some districts coming out financially better than others, because it would be so difficult to pass.

Vos cautioned that lawmakers pushing hot-button proposals like splitting the Department of Natural Resources apart and allowing concealed weapons on college campuses need to first sell it to the public.

“We need to actually work harder at some of these subjects to build public support to make sure if we do it we are actually reflecting what Wisconsinites want not 20 people on Facebook who just message everybody acting like they’re some kind of a big posse,” Vos said.

Splitting the DNR has been discussed off and on for years, but the idea has run into opposition from environmental and sporting groups who fear that the move will endanger outdoor recreation, increase costs to taxpayers and further weaken the state’s air and water quality protections.

Fitzgerald said Senate Republicans “have an open ear” to the idea and he thinks Walker is considering proposing it as part of the state budget.

Republican leaders said they are excited to work with Donald Trump as president, fulfilling promises to repeal President Barack Obama’s federal health care law, give more flexibility to the states over how they spend money on such programs as Medicaid and allow the states to require drug tests for food stamp recipients.

“I’m optimistic that there is going to be a shift and the responsibility is once again going to fall to the states in many of these areas,” Fitzgerald said.