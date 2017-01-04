Philadelphia football players settle assault case over ‘No Gay Thursday’

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) – The district attorney and attorneys for three suburban Philadelphia high school football players say the players have pleaded guilty to a lesser charge to settle criminal allegations that they sexually assaulted a freshman player with a broom handle on what the team called “No Gay Thursday.”
The statement by Chester County DA Thomas Hogan and attorneys for the three Conestoga High School seniors say the alleged victim wasn’t physically harmed, though he was briefly poked in the leg with the broom stick.
The statement says the victim reported the incident to his father months after it allegedly occurred in October, and then only after he was charged with an unspecified juvenile offense.
The DA and the players’ attorneys say both sides are satisfied with the disposition. The statement doesn’t say how the players were punished.