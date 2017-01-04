Orlando City Soccer unveils the new stadium’s rainbow section dedicated to the Pulse victims

As construction on the new Orlando City Soccer stadium approaches completion, the section of seats dedicated to the victims of the Pulse shooting are being revealed.

In a video posted to their Facebook page, the Orlando City Soccer club uncovered the rainbow colored section of 49 seats that will be a permanent fixture of the new stadium.

Departing Club president Phil Rawlins first Tweeted a picture of the rainbow section Nov. 26 as they were being installed.

The construction of the new stadium is scheduled to be completed in time for the March 5 season opener against the New York City FC.