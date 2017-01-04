Ellen boots Kim Burrell from her show after homophobic sermon

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Ellen DeGeneres says that Kim Burrell isn’t going to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as scheduled.

DeGeneres’ statement Jan. 3 on Twitter came several days after Burrell refused to apologize for a sermon in which she referred to gays and lesbians as perverted.

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017

DeGeneres’ tweet read: “For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show.”

There was no further comment from the show or DeGeneres.

A tape of Burrell preaching at Houston’s Love & Liberty Fellowship Church was circulated online.

The gospel singer and Pharrell were to perform a song from the movie Hidden Figures Jan. 5 on the show. DeGeneres is one of show business’ most prominent lesbians.

Pharrell posted on Instagram that “I condemn hate speech of any kind,” making no specific reference to Burrell.