Ellen boots Kim Burrell from her show after homophobic sermon

By : Wire Report
January 4, 2017
Comments: 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Ellen DeGeneres says that Kim Burrell isn’t going to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as scheduled.

DeGeneres’ statement Jan. 3 on Twitter came several days after Burrell refused to apologize for a sermon in which she referred to gays and lesbians as perverted.

 

DeGeneres’ tweet read: “For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show.”

There was no further comment from the show or DeGeneres.

A tape of Burrell preaching at Houston’s Love & Liberty Fellowship Church was circulated online.

The gospel singer and Pharrell were to perform a song from the movie Hidden Figures Jan. 5 on the show. DeGeneres is one of show business’ most prominent lesbians.

Pharrell posted on Instagram that “I condemn hate speech of any kind,” making no specific reference to Burrell.

pharrell

Wire Report

