“Will & Grace” revival confirmed for fall 2017

Is the landmark NBC series Will & Grace headed for a revival? If Leslie Jordan has anything to say about it then yes it is.

Jordan, who played Beverly Leslie in the original run of the series, confirmed in an interview with KPBS San Diego that Will & Grace will return in the fall of 2017 with a 10-episode season.

In the interview it is mentioned that Will & Grace perhaps may return, to which Jordan quickly corrects the interviewer saying “not perhaps, absolutely” the show is returning.

Jordan goes on to say that the show will start shooting in July for a fall 2017 release on NBC.

Last month, Megan Mullally, who starred as Karen in the series, told PrideSource that “there is a very good chance” that new episodes of the series “might happen.” She says Donald Trump’s win in the presidential election means that “it couldn’t be a better time” for the return of a series that included two openly gay principal characters.

Will & Grace originally aired on NBC from 1998 to 2006 and starred Eric McCormack and Debra Messing as the title characters, a gay man and a straight woman living in New York. The show also featured Sean Hayes and Mullally as the couple’s friends.

Rumors of a new season started when the cast got together for a 10-minute Will & Grace webisode in September to encourage people to vote.

NBC has not officially stated that Will & Grace will be back and have not commented on Jordan’s interview.