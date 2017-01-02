Watermark’s 2017 WAVE Awards – nomination round

It’s that time of year again, time to do the WAVE!

Watermark Awards for Variety and Excellence, best known in these parts as the WAVE Awards, look to award the best in both the Central Florida and the Tampa Bay area LGBTQ community in the realms of activism, service, fun and more.

The first round of voting is our write-in ballot and goes until Jan. 23. You tell us who as been the best of the best in the below categories. After the results have been tallied up we will begin the next round Jan. 27 with the Top 3 from each category.

IMPORTANT NOTE: One vote per category per user. Multiple votes from a single user will be deleted. Each user must vote in a minimum of 15 categories to have their votes counted.

Good luck and let the first round begin!

