Salt Lake City woman charged with murder in partner’s death

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A 53-year-old woman has been charged with murder after authorities say she acknowledged shooting her partner earlier this month at the Salt Lake City home they shared.

The Salt Lake County Attorney’s Office charged Sue Mary Hickman Dec. 30 with one count of homicide.

She is accused of fatally shooting 54-year-old Rose Harris on Dec. 18 in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

It’s not clear if Hickman has an attorney.

Charging documents don’t reveal a motive, but a previous jail report shows that Hickman told police that she snapped and couldn’t take her partner’s drinking.

Hickman is being held on $1 million bail.