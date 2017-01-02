Kennedy grandson arrested in Aspen bar fight defending gay friend

By : Wire Report
January 2, 2017
Comments: 0
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) – Police say a member of the Kennedy family was arrested after a bar fight in the tony resort town of Aspen.

Police say 22-year-old John Conor Kennedy was charged with disorderly conduct in the Dec. 29 scuffle. Kennedy is the oldest son of Robert Kennedy Jr., an environmental activist, and the grandson of Robert Kennedy.

Police say Kennedy and another man were fighting in the street and rolling around on the ground when officers tried to separate them. Officers reported seeing Kennedy punch the man in the head four or five times.

Kennedy allegedly struggled against an officer who was trying to restrain him before they both fell into a snowbank.

Kennedy claimed that he hit the man after he called his friend a homophobic slur.

It was unclear if Kennedy has an attorney who could comment on his behalf. A court appearance is set for Feb. 22.

