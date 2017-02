This is the FINAL round for the 2017 Watermark WAVE Awards – Central Florida.

For your ballot to count, please take a moment to vote for your favorites in a minimum of 15 categories.

At the end of the ballot we ask for your email address – this is just to verify your ballot. Watermark will not sell or share your information. However, there is an opportunity to subscribe to our weekly eNewsletter.

Thank you for reading Watermark and good luck to all the nominees.

Create your own user feedback survey