Watermark’s 16 Most Remarkable People of ’16

Watermark has choosen those who stood out from the LGBTQ community – 16 remarkable individuals who made a mark in 2016; whether through activism, generosity or beating the odds.

It has been a difficult year for all of us, both politically and personally, and those we have selected have made the most change, been the most inspiring and helped to make our LGBTQ community that much stronger in the face of adversity.

Below, our 16 Most Remarkable People of ’16.

Tampa Bay:

EPIC executive director Joy Winheim

Hot 101.5’s morning show hosts Miguel Fuller and Holly O’Connor

Ybor’s Historic Holiday Spirit president Mathieu Stanoch

Hillsborough County’s first openly gay commissioner Kevin Beckner

Teen transgender activist Nate Quinn

MCC’s retired Global Moderator Rev. Elder Dr. Nancy Wilson

Tampa Bay Rays’ president Brian Auld

St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman

Orlando:

Pulse survivor and co-founder of The Dru Project Brandon Wolf

Orange County mayor Teresa Jacobs

Parliament House icon Darcel Stevens

Echo Interaction Group founder Carlos Carbonell

Libby’s Legacy founder Robin Maynard

Orlando power couple Ted Maines and Jeff Miller

“The Ribbon Maker” Ben Johansen

MBA president Lu Mueller-Kaul