Watermark’s 16 Most Remarkable People of ’16

Watermark has choosen those who stood out from the LGBTQ community – 16 remarkable individuals who made a mark in 2016; whether through activism, generosity or beating the odds.
It has been a difficult year for all of us, both politically and personally, and those we have selected have made the most change, been the most inspiring and helped to make our LGBTQ community that much stronger in the face of adversity.
Below, our 16 Most Remarkable People of ’16.
Tampa Bay:
EPIC executive director Joy Winheim
Hot 101.5’s morning show hosts Miguel Fuller and Holly O’Connor
Ybor’s Historic Holiday Spirit president Mathieu Stanoch
Hillsborough County’s first openly gay commissioner Kevin Beckner
Teen transgender activist Nate Quinn
MCC’s retired Global Moderator Rev. Elder Dr. Nancy Wilson
Tampa Bay Rays’ president Brian Auld
St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman
Orlando:
Pulse survivor and co-founder of The Dru Project Brandon Wolf
Orange County mayor Teresa Jacobs
Parliament House icon Darcel Stevens
Echo Interaction Group founder Carlos Carbonell
Libby’s Legacy founder Robin Maynard
Orlando power couple Ted Maines and Jeff Miller
“The Ribbon Maker” Ben Johansen