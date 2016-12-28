Orlando’s Overheard: Artistic Expression

Send me an Angel

Orlando Pulse survivor Angel Colon was honored by La Clé through the 2017 Unlock Project, where Angel designed a limited edition multi-colored key necklace and custom refocus wrist band with the message “Keep Smiling.”

Angel, who was actively involved in the community prior to the events at Pulse has chosen that 50 percent of the proceeds will go to the Hope and Help Center of Central Florida, a cause dedicated to inspiring, equipping and mobilizing people to take action against HIV/AIDS.

Angel hopes to help spread the message of love, hope and positivity through his design and he would like to show the world how full we are with love, no matter what.

Both the band and the key necklace can be purchased at shoplacle.com.

Everything’s coming up roses

The 128th Rose Parade, also known as the Tournament of Roses, will be seen nationally on Jan. 2 live from Pasadena, CA (11am EST). The parade will feature approximately 40 festively flower-covered floats in various shades of flora.

For the 2017 parade, a special float presented by AHF (AIDS Healthcare Foundation) features an enormous floral dove flying over a memorial field of 49 white stars hovering over a floral garden, honoring those killed during the shooting. At the back, a “Tree of Life,” with notes of condolences and hope taken from the communal Orlando Pride Board, ties the float back directly to the Orlando and LGBTQ community. In a special tribute, 49 white doves will be released from the float. Some of the Pulse survivors – Victor Baez Febo, Isaiah Henderson, Jahqui Sevilla – will join Pulse owner Barbara Poma and City Commissioner Patty Sheehan, as well as other community leaders involved in assisting in the aftermath of the event.

Art is in the Air

Despite the unseasonably warm winter we’ve been having, the Orlando Fringe is ready to have old man winter slap you in the face with a big slab of cool shows. Get it? Cool? The first ever Winter Mini-Fringe opens Jan. 5. The four-day festival will present a hand-picked selection of audience favorites from the previous 2016 Fringe Festival.

Recently added to the many events hosted at Disney’s Epcot, the new Epcot International Festival of the Arts begins Jan. 13, the event will be celebrating a trifecta of arts from visual, culinary and performing arts.

The six-week weekend festival will included Broadway talent from many of Disney’s hits from the big white way: Aladdin, Newsies and Lion King, to name a few.

As previously mentioned, a Music and Art festival was scheduled for November but has since moved to late February; the LGBT Music and Art festival will be held at the Parliament House Resort. More details to follow.