TAMPA – The National Urban League filed a lawsuit against Equality Florida earlier this month asserting that the leading LGBTQ rights group’s logo resembles theirs is appearance too closely.

According to FloridaPolitics.com, legal briefs were filed by the attorneys representing the National Urban League with the U.S. Middle District Court of Florida in Tampa.

Both the National Urban League and Equality Florida’s logos use an equal sign inside a circle, and while Equality Florida’s is a white equal sign in a green circle, the National Urban League states that, when photocopied, both logos look alike.

The suit claims that, “Consumers have been and will continue to be misled by Equality Florida’s use of a mark confusingly similar to National Urban League’s mark. “The suit also states that the National Urban League and Equality Florida are direct competitors since both groups are charitable organizations that promote social equality and civil rights.

The National Urban League also asks in the suit for financial compensation from Equality Florida for “all gains, profits, and advantages derived by them by said trademark infringement.”

The National Urban League filed a petition with the United States Patent and Trademark Office as well an attempt to have Equality Florida’s trademark registration revoked.

The National Urban League first raised issue with Equality Florida’s logo in 2013 when a cease-and-desist letter was sent claiming “trademark infringement.”

Watermark reached out to both Equality Florida and the National Urban League for comment. Equality Florida stated they have no comment regarding the pending lawsuit. At press time, the National Urban League has not returned our calls.