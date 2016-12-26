Ricky Martin thanks fans for support over father’s illness

By : Wire Report
December 26, 2016
ricky-martin

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – Pop star Ricky Martin thanked his fans Dec. 24 for their support following the hospitalization of his father, Enrique Martin.

The singer issued a statement saying that he is “close to his father along with his nuclear family.” Martin asked that people allow the family to deal with the illness in a private manner.

News that the pop star’s father was ill emerged in a social media posting early Dec. 23 by Martin’s brother Eric. He initially described his father’s condition as “super bad,” but subsequently reported an improvement.

The newspaper El Nuevo Dia reported that Martin was in Puerto Rico with his two sons and boyfriend to spend Christmas with his family when his father became ill.

