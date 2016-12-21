North Carolina writer asks gay porn evidence be kept out of murder retrial

By : Wire Report
December 21, 2016
Comments: 0

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – A Durham novelist awaiting a new trial in the death of his wife is asking that a judge not allow evidence he was interested in gay porn at his retrial next year.

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports a lawyer for Michael Peterson filed a motion also asking that emails between Peterson and a gay escort be kept out his May trial on a murder charge for killing his wife in 2001.

Prosecutors used the evidence to try to show Peterson had a motive for killing his wife. Kathleen Peterson was found in a pool of blood at the bottom of a stairwell in the couple’s home.

Michael Peterson was convicted in 2003 of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. His conviction was overturned in 2011.

Share this story:

Wire Report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

NorthCarolinaAbstr
North Carolina files lawsuit against the federal government over HB2
PatMcCroryAbstr
Republican N.C. governor says he won’t back religious exemption bills
north carolina gay
N.C. same-sex marriage back at legislature in exemption bill