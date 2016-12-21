“Moonlight” is one of the most celebrated films of 2016

Barry Jenkins’ coming-of-age tale Moonlight is one of the most acclaimed films of 2016 with a 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie, which follows a young black man struggling with his sexuality during the “War on Drugs” era in Miami, is appearing on top of most critics “Best of” lists, and it is racking up tons of award show nominations.

Moonlight led the field in the dramatic categories for the Golden Globes picking up six nods, including Best Picture – Drama, Best Directing and Screenplay for Jenkins, Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali and Supporting Actress Naomie Harris.

Moonlight grabbed three Screen Actors Guild nominations for Best Ensemble Cast and supporting noms again for Ali and Harris. The film also lead in the Independent Spirit Awards nominations with a total of six.

The Golden Globes will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and broadcast live on NBC Jan. 8. the SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Jan. 29. The Independent Spirit Awards take place the day before the Oscars, Feb. 25.

The nominations for Hollywood’s biggest award, the Oscar, will be announced Jan. 24.

Photo from Moonlight Movie Twitter page.