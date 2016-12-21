Meryl Streep to be honored as an Ally for Equality by Human Rights Campaign

Meryl Streep is like Mary Poppins, practically perfect in every way, and the people at the Human Rights Campaign seem to agree.

HRC announced it will honor Streep with the Ally for Equality Award at the 2017 Greater New York Gala Feb. 11.

The award recognizes outstanding efforts of those who use their voice and publicly stand up for the LGBTQ community.

“Throughout her phenomenal career, Meryl Streep has used her voice to stand up for the LGBTQ community,” HRC President Chad Griffin said in a press release. “Whether through her iconic roles that raised the visibility of LGBTQ people, or by boldly speaking out for equality, Meryl Streep embodies the very nature of what it means to be an ally to our community.”

Streep, who is one of Hollywood’s most honored thespians, has starred in the award-winning LGBTQ films Silkwood, The Hours and Angels in America. She has also played iconic divas in The Devil Wears Prada, Death Becomes Her and She-Devil.