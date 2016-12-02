Watermark Holiday Giveaway: Win tickets to “A Drag Queen Christmas”

Deck the halls with belles in drag kween, FA-LA-LA-LA-LA-YA-AA-AA-AAAAAAASS!

Get ready for the contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race to perform live on stage this holiday season in A Drag Queen Christmas. Season 8’s winner Bob the Drag Queen (hosting at the Straz Center in Tampa Dec. 27) and fan favorite Thorgy Thor on the violin (hosting at Plaza Live in Orlando Dec. 28) will be joined by Naomi Smalls, Chi Chi DeVayne, Trixie Mattel, Roxxxy Andrews, Tatianna, Milk and Pearl.

The holidays were never this naughty before, and you have a chance to be a part of it. We have one pair of tickets for the Dec. 27 show at the Straz Center in Tampa and one pair for the Dec. 28 show at the Plaza Live in Orlando.

To enter, just tell us which queen you would most like to get as your Secret Santa. Be sure to also tell us if you are entering for the Tampa tickets or the Orlando tickets.

We’ll choose a winner at random at noon December 20.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you. Winners will have 24 hours to confirm with us after being notified as the winner to let us know you will be collecting the prize. If no response is received within 24 hours a new winner will be drawn.

Happy Holidays, happy commenting and good luck!