Win tickets to see Todrick Hall in “Straight Outta Oz” LIVE!

Watermark is giving away 2 pairs of tickets to see Todrick Hall Presents: Straight Outta Oz. One pair of tickets for July 25 at Capitol Theatre in Clearwater and one pair of tickets for July 28 at The Beacham in Orlando.
Simply comment on this post and tell us which pair of tickets you want to win, the show in Clearwater or the show in Orlando.
We’ll choose 2 winners at random noon July 22.
The winners will pick up their tickets at will call the day of the show for both locations.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently or that you will be able to check your Facebook account, as those are the only way we will be able to contact you.
Ramey WallenLiterally watching Todrick right now! I'd love to win a pair of tickets to the Clearwater show! https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/c6e1873f9712dfb7ba7a72850d3574fa997fff86b94eb762b893e414a98fb0fb.jpgJul 18, 10:59 PM
Kevin MezaCliché but "You Can't Stop the Beat" cuz it's such a high energy finale! I WANT EVERY SHOW TO END...Jul 17, 4:24 PM
Watermark is a multi-faceted media company using opportunities and innovations to communicate and advance LGBT interests, with a corporate emphasis on professionalism while building strong relationships with our readers, customers and community.
Watermark Media was founded by Tom Dyer in Orlando in 1994, and expanded to Tampa Bay in 1995. Dyer is an attorney, former board member of the Metropolitan Business Association and Tampa International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival, and current advisory board member of the Harvey Milk Foundation.
Watermark prints up to 20,000 copies every other Thursday, and distributes them in more than 500 locations throughout Orlando, Tampa Bay, Sarasota and throughout the state. The newspaper donates more than $200,000 annually in free and sponsor advertising to worthy local and national LGBT non-profits.
Watermarkonline.com was launched in 1999. The award-winning newspaper currently maintains offices in Tampa Bay and Orlando and employs a full-time staff of 12, along with several part-time and freelance contributors.
Watermark Publishing Group, founded by publisher Rick Claggett, purchased Watermark in January of 2016. Rick Claggett is a long-time employee of Watermark Media and former board member of both the Metropolitan Business Association and Come Out With Pride.Read More...
Advertise
Click here Grow your business! Advertise with Watermark Publishing Group!
Send us a hot news tip
Have you got a hot news tip that you'd like to share with us? Simply fill out the form below and click submit!
Win tickets to see Todrick Hall in “Straight Outta Oz” LIVE!
Share this story:
Tags:capitol theatre, clearwater, comments, contest, giveaway, July, one, Orlando, Straight Outta Oz, the beacham, Todrick Hall, winners
Watermark is giving away 2 pairs of tickets to see Todrick Hall Presents: Straight Outta Oz. One pair of tickets for July 25 at Capitol Theatre in Clearwater and one pair of tickets for July 28 at The Beacham in Orlando.
Simply comment on this post and tell us which pair of tickets you want to win, the show in Clearwater or the show in Orlando.
We’ll choose 2 winners at random noon July 22.
The winners will pick up their tickets at will call the day of the show for both locations.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently or that you will be able to check your Facebook account, as those are the only way we will be able to contact you.
Happy commenting and good luck!
Check out Todrick Hall’s latest video below.
Share this story:
Jeremy Williams
Previous Post
Win tickets to see The Naked Magic Show in Tampa
Next Post
Human rights group urges against forced anal exams in 8 countries
Posts Related to this Article