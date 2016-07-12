Win tickets to see Todrick Hall in “Straight Outta Oz” LIVE!

By : Jeremy Williams
July 12, 2016
Comments: 12

Watermark is giving away 2 pairs of tickets to see Todrick Hall Presents: Straight Outta Oz. One pair of tickets for July 25 at Capitol Theatre in Clearwater and one pair of tickets for July 28 at The Beacham in Orlando.

Simply comment on this post and tell us which pair of tickets you want to win, the show in Clearwater or the show in Orlando.

We’ll choose 2 winners at random noon July 22.

The winners will pick up their tickets at will call the day of the show for both locations.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently or that you will be able to check your Facebook account, as those are the only way we will be able to contact you.

Happy commenting and good luck!

Check out Todrick Hall’s latest video below.

  • Brendan O

    Woohoo! Orlando tickets please!

  • Eldrin Shorts

    i would like tickets to the orlando show

  • Scottie Campbell

    Orlando would be best, but would welcome to tickets to either!

  • Criss Ruiz

    Orlando baby ! Pleaseeeee 🙂

  • Alex Wilhelm

    Orlando tickets! Would love to see it!

  • Bill Galley

    Orlando. I shall arrive via flying monkeys.

  • Ken Terrell

    Orlando. So all you saying is that all Ihave to do is click my heels three times.

  • Homo Erectus

    Capitol Clearwater – Love me some Todrick.

  • Yesi N Junior

    Capitol Clearwater please!!! Want to see straight outta oz!!!

  • Yoni G

    The beachham in orlando! Toddy inspired me to come out to my parents. He is such an amazing inspiration.

  • Daniel

    Orlando tickets to see him would be great.

  • Ramey Wallen

    Literally watching Todrick right now! I’d love to win a pair of tickets to the Clearwater show! https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/c6e1873f9712dfb7ba7a72850d3574fa997fff86b94eb762b893e414a98fb0fb.jpg