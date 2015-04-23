Russian court rules against fired gay teacher

St. Petersburg, Russia (AP) — A St. Petersburg court has ruled against a gay music teacher who lost her job after being outed by an anti-gay activist.

Ksenia Kirichenko, the lawyer for a gay rights organization which is representing the teacher, said on April 23 that the court this week refused the teacher’s demand to be reinstated.

The teacher, who would agree to be identified only by her first name, Alevtina, is one of several gay teachers who lost their jobs in St. Petersburg after being targeted by the activist.

While most resigned quietly, Alevtina decided to fight her dismissal in court – an unusual step in Russia where gays have faced increasing pressure in recent years.

Kirichenko said the teacher planned to file an appeal.